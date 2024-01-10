AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

1 dead, 1 hurt in avalanche at Palisades Tahoe resort in California

todayJanuary 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(TAHOE CITY, Calif.) — One person was killed and another was injured in an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe resort on the California side of Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one has been reported missing, the sheriff’s office said.

The avalanche’s debris field is about 150 feet wide, 450 feet long and 10 feet deep, according to the sheriff’s office.

Palisades Tahoe Resort said the avalanche was reported around 9:30 a.m. local time.

The resort said both sides of the mountain are closed.

The avalanche comes as a strong storm has blanketed much of the Sierra Nevada mountains with snow this week. Snow is ongoing and the Tahoe area will likely see an additional foot or more of snowfall Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%