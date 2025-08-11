AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

1 dead, 1 unaccounted for, 10 hurt from explosion at Pennsylvania steel plant: Officials

todayAugust 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD

(CLAIRTON, Pa.) — One person has died, one is unaccounted for and 10 are injured following an explosion at a Pennsylvania steel plant on Monday, Allegheny County police said.

The incident at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Clairton, about 15 miles outside of Pittsburgh, trapped people under rubble, prompting a rescue operation, according to Allegheny County officials.

Many of the injuries are non-life-threatening, Allegheny County Emergency Services spokesperson Kasey Reigner said.

“Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant,” Gov. Josh Shapiro on social media. “Lori and I are eternally thankful for the bravery of our first responders — and we continue to pray for the entire Clairton community.”

Rescue efforts for the missing person are ongoing, officials said.

David B. Burritt, president and CEO of U.S. Steel, said in a statement, “We are working closely with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.”

“Nearly 1,300 dedicated men and women work at the Clairton Plant each day, performing their jobs with the utmost safety,” Burritt said. “During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said at a news conference, “Out of an abundance of caution, we advise residents within 1 mile of the plant to remain indoors, close all windows and doors, set HVAC systems to recirculate, and avoid activities that draw in outside air, such as exhaust fans.”

The Allegheny County Health Department is monitoring the incident and Innamorato said the department’s “air quality monitors have not detected a rise in PM 2.5 [fine inhalable particles under 2.5 micrometers] or sulfur dioxide above federal standards.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%