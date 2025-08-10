AD
National News

1 dead, 5 wounded, including 5-year-old girl, in Baltimore ‘mass shooting’: Police

todayAugust 10, 2025

Courtesy Baltimore Police Department

(BALTIMORE) — A 38-year-old man was killed and five other people were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, in a “mass shooting” in a Baltimore neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The gunfire broke out shortly before 8:50 p.m. as people near the intersection of Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues gathered outside to have a crab feed, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters at a news conference late Saturday night.

The 5-year-old girl was struck in the hand. “Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that her injury is very serious,” Worley said.

A 38-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead early Sunday, according to a police update.

The other victims are a 23-year-old woman and three men, ages 32, 33 and 52, according to police, whom police said on Sunday are “believed to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not released any details about the suspect in the shooting.

“We have little information at this point. All we know is there’s multiple rounds fired, multiple victims,” Worley said Saturday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to Worley, who said it appeared the people had gathered outside and were eating crabs “and it looks like somebody just opened fire.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them directly or via the city’s the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.

Written by: ABC News

