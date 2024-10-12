AD
National News

1 dead, at least 12 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City party

todayOctober 12, 2024

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — At least one person has been killed and 12 others have been injured in a shooting that took place at a party at an event center in Oklahoma City, police have confirmed.

Oklahoma City Police said that it appears there was a disturbance which led to “multiple shots being fired both inside and outside the event center.”

The names and ages of those involved in the incident have not yet been released but authorities have confirmed that at least one person was killed in the altercation and 12 others have been injured.

The suspects are currently unknown at this time but several people have been detained, according to law enforcement.

“We are in the process of interviewing witnesses,” authorities told ABC News. “We will provide more details when we get them.”

The investigation is currently active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by: ABC News

