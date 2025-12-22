1 dead in Redding as dangerous rain, flooding threaten parts of Northern California

Cities across Northern California on Sunday saw roadways inundated with flooding, leaving vehicles stranded. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

(LOS ANGELES) — Heavy rain and dangerous flooding left one person dead in Redding, California, the mayor announced on Sunday.

It comes as flood watches are in effect for more than 30 million across California due to the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding in the coming days.

Redding Mayor Mike Littau said in a post on Facebook that local police and fire crews have been out doing water rescues while Public Works and Redding Electric Utility have been working to clear roads and restore power to customers.

Cities across Northern California on Sunday saw roadways inundated with flooding, leaving vehicles stranded.

The deadly flooding is due to repeat atmospheric rivers that continue to swamp the West Coast.

A Flood Watch was announced for much of Northern California, including Redding and Sacramento, on Saturday, with some areas expected to get 4 to 6+ inches.

On Christmas Eve Wednesday, another coastal storm will set its sights on the West Coast, but this time Southern California will bear the brunt.

There is growing concern for potentially significant flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows impacting portions of SoCal, as heavy rain sweeps across the region. The greatest concern will be across wildfire burn scars.