National News

1 employee dead in shooting at USPS center, suspect at large: Police

todayMarch 5, 2025

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(TUKWILA, WA) — A postal employee was shot and killed at the United States Postal Service Processing and Distribution Center in Tukwila, Washington, on Tuesday, according to reports from the Tukwila Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service of Seattle.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. local time and found an adult male with a gunshot wound and “immediately began rendering aid until fire and medic personnel arrived and took over life saving efforts,” according to Tukwila police.

However, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been located as of 7 p.m. local time, according to police.

Tukwila police said they have reason to believe the victim and suspect were acquainted, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The Tukwila Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

