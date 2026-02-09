10 million in album sales? Rascal Flatts ‘Like the Sound of That’

Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform on the Life Is a Highway Tour at Bridgestone Arena on February 05, 2026 in Nashville. (Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

Rascal Flatts learned they’ve officially hit the 10 million mark when it comes to album sales during their Nashville stop on their Life Is a Highway Tour.

Big Machine label head Scott Borchetta surprised the trio with a plaque during their Thursday night show at Bridgestone Arena, their first headlining gig in Music City in more than a decade.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney also found out their hits “I Won’t Let Go” and “I Like the Sound of That” have been certified double Platinum, while “Yours If You Want It” has just gone Platinum.

The trio’s midway through the second leg of their tour with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane. Next up, they play Duluth, Georgia, on Thursday, with nine shows on the itinerary before they wrap Feb. 28 in Buffalo, New York.