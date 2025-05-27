AD
National News

11 injured, including children, after boat explodes in Fort Lauderdale: Officials

todayMay 27, 2025

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) — Eleven passengers, including two children, were injured when a boat exploded in Florida on Memorial Day, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Monday in Fort Lauderdale near the New River Triangle, the Coast Guard said. There were 13 people aboard the vessel at the time, it said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported 11 people to Broward Health Medical Center after the explosion, two of whom were children.

There was also a dog on the boat that was rescued, uninjured, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman told ABC News the boat was anchored at a sandbar in the Intracoastal Waterway, where boaters are known to congregate on holiday weekends, when the explosion occurred.

When the boat driver turned the engine back on to head to shore, the boat exploded, throwing people into the water and sparking a flash fire, Guzman said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, Guzman said.

Written by: ABC News

