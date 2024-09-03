11-year-old allegedly confesses to fatally shooting 82-year-old man and his daughter

AD

(MINDEN, La.) — An 11-year-old has allegedly confessed to fatally shooting a former city council member and his daughter, according to officials in Louisiana.

Officers in Minden, about 30 miles east of Shreveport, received a call at 6:30 a.m. Sunday about two bodies inside of a house, Minden Police Chief Jared McIver told ABC News on Tuesday.

Responders found Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, Keisha Miles, 31, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

The 11-year-old — who is related to the victims — “gave us a story at first that just didn’t add up,” and later the juvenile allegedly confessed to the shootings, McIver said at a news conference Tuesday.

A motive is not known, McIver said.

Investigators were “told at first he was 10 years of age, but is confirmed to be 11 years of age,” the chief said at the news conference.

The child was at the house Sunday morning and allegedly shot the victims between 6 and 6:30 a.m., the chief said.

Two guns that belonged in the house were found hidden on the property, the chief said, and the shell casings at the scene were of the same caliber as the two guns.

The 11-year-old is in custody and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, McIver said.

“We still got to put some puzzle pieces together,” the chief told ABC News. “The city can rest easy knowing that the suspect is off the street of a double homicide, but there’s also the shock factor.”

“There’s a sigh of relief, there’s a shock, there’s mourning, there’s just different emotions our city is running through right now. Only thing we can do right now is do this case the best we can,” he said.

The 82-year-old victim, Joe Cornelius Sr., was a longtime councilman in Minden and at one point served as the appointed mayor, according to Minden Mayor Nick Cox.

“Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community. On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city,” Cox said in a statement. “During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy. Let us come together as a community to honor Joe’s memory and support one another through this time of grief.”

“Joe’s efforts to improve Minden have left a lasting impact that will be remembered for years to come,” Cox said at Tuesday’s news conference.