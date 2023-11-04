AD
National News

11-year-old dead, 5 injured after shooting in Cincinnati: Police

todayNovember 4, 2023

WCPO

(CINCINNATI) — An 11-year-old boy was killed and five others injured Friday night in a shooting in Cincinnati, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. ET, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police responded to the scene after receiving ShotSpotter alerts in the city’s West End neighborhood, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

The 11-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three victims were transported to Children’s Hospital Medical Center, including one who is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said Saturday.

Two other victims were transported to University Hospital, police said.

The ages of the victims were not released.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, Theetge told reporters late Friday.

“Homicide is here working the scene … so that we can gather every bit of evidence that we can gather to bring whoever’s responsible for this to justice,” Theetge said. “This is absolutely unacceptable in our city — unacceptable that on a Friday night, six people were shot in one incident.”

The Cincinnati Police Department plans to hold a press briefing on the “senseless tragedy” on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

