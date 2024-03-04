AD
National News

11-year-old suffers possible shark bite off Honolulu, officials say

todayMarch 4, 2024

Gary Bell/Getty Images

(HONOLULU) — An 11-year-old girl suffered a possible shark bite off Honolulu, officials say.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a possible shark bite Saturday afternoon, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department told ABC News.

“The 911 call came in just before 1:30 p.m. for an 11-year-old girl who may have suffered a shark bite to her left foot at [a] spot known as Rainbows in Ka’a’awa (across from the back gate to Kualoa Ranch),” Enright said in an email.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and her parents declined EMS transport to an emergency room, she said.

“A witness described seeing what appeared to be a small reef shark in the area,” Enright said.

The report said the girl “was close to shore when this occurred,” Enright added.

Honolulu Ocean Safety was working to post warning signs in the area.

Written by: ABC News

