12-year-old girl on bike struck by school bus, marking 2nd Las Vegas student to die in crash in 1 week

(LAS VEGAS) — A 12-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a school bus while riding her bicycle in Las Vegas, authorities said, marking the second middle schooler in the city to die in a crash within one week.

The girl — identified by the coroner’s office as Haylee Ryan — was struck at about 3:23 p.m. Monday and was flung onto a parked SUV before falling to the ground, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Tuesday, police said.

Dozens of students were on the bus at the time of the crash, police said, adding that none of them were hurt.

The bus driver and the SUV driver both stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

Haylee was heading home from school at the time of the accident, according to a GoFundMe page.

Haylee “was a sweet, pure, and fiercely creative child, who dreamed of becoming an artist one day,” the GoFundMe page said. “Haylee’s kindness and spirit touched everyone who knew her.”

Just days earlier, on Friday morning, a 12-year-old boy was crossing a street in an implied crosswalk when he was struck by a car, Las Vegas police said. The boy, who was on the way to school at the time, later died from his injuries, Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert said.

The driver fled the scene and was later arrested on hit-and-run and driving under the influence charges, police said.

“Both of these students had unlimited potential — potential they will never have a chance to realize,” the superintendent said at a news conference.

Dozens of Las Vegas students have been struck by cars on the way to or from school so far this school year, Ebert said, citing the school district police.

“It’s enough. … Right now we need immediate action, with the community’s help, to protect our children,” she said.