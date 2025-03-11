13 hospitalized after school bus overturns in New Jersey

Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

(MONTVALE, NJ) — A school bus carrying 31 passengers overturned and landed on its side in New Jersey on Monday, sending at least 13 to the hospital.

The crash occurred on the side of the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali said in a post on Facebook that no one died in the incident, and the individual with the most severe of injuries has a pulse.

The bus was headed from Lakewood, New Jersey to New York State when it overturned just south of Exit 172 around 7:30 p.m., according to the mayor.

