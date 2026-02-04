AD
National News

14-year-old arrested on terrorism charges after allegedly discussing plans to shoot up church in Florida

todayFebruary 4, 2026

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister speaks at a press conference on Feb. 4, 2026. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(WIMAUMA, Fla.) — A 14-year-old is in custody after allegedly discussing plans to carry out a shooting at a church in Wimauma, Florida, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Wednesday.

The teen suspect allegedly “engaged in an online chat room that’s designed or designated for violent extremists,” Chronister said.

The sheriff said that the suspect is also allegedly linked to a Neo-Nazi Satanic group.

The sheriff’s office served a search warrant at the teen’s residence, where they allegedly found multiple firearms, ammunition, and electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material.

Sheriff Chronister said the firearms recovered included one from his father’s nightstand “that he easily could have had access to.”

“Think about the potential of the violence that could have occurred,” Chronister added.

The suspect was arrested at his home on Jan. 31. Just days earlier, the Joint Terrorism Task Force received information from the Internet Predator Unit that they were investigating a computer at the same residence, Chronister said.

In addition to terrorism charges, the suspect is charged with fourteen counts of solicitation or possession of child pornography.

