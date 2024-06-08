17-year-old fatally shot while trying to break up a fight outside Seattle high school: Police

Getty Images – STOCK

(SEATTLE) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed when he apparently tried to break up a fight outside his Seattle high school, according to authorities.

The teen was shot multiple times in the Garfield High School parking lot at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and he died later on Thursday at a hospital, Seattle police said.

The incident began as an altercation “between some high school-aged students,” Seattle police Deputy Chief Eric Barden told reporters Thursday. “Our victim, it appears, tried to intervene and break up that fight.”

“One of the original combatants approached the victim and an additional altercation broke out,” and the suspect fired multiple rounds, Barden said.

The suspect has not been identified, Barden said. He fled the scene and has not been found, police said.

Barden called the teen’s death an “extraordinary tragedy.”

Garfield High School is closed Friday and Monday, Seattle Public Schools said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.