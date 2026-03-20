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National News

18-year-old Loyola University student shot, killed while walking with friends in Chicago: Police

todayMarch 20, 2026

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Police crime scene tape (mbbirdy/Getty Images)

(CHICAGO) — An 18-year-old student at Loyola University in Chicago was shot and killed while walking with her friends near campus, authorities said.

The group was walking near Tobey Prinz Beach Park, less than 1 mile from the university’s Lake Shore campus, when an unknown male walked up to them at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Chicago police said.

The male showed a gun and opened fire toward the friends, police said.

The victim was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said, adding that no one else was injured.

Loyola University president Mark Reed identified the slain student as Sheridan Gorman.

“This is a tragic loss, and our hearts go out to Sheridan’s family, loved ones, and all who knew her,” Reed said in a statement.

Reed said the university is offering counseling services and is in touch with law enforcement.

“Based on the information available to us now, there is no ongoing threat to our campus community,” he said.

Gorman was also a “beloved” student at her former high school in Westchester County, New York.

“We are so deeply shattered by this tragic and senseless loss,” Yorktown Central School District Superintendent Ron Hattar said in a statement. “Sheridan was loved by all who knew her, and her impact on students and staff alike was profound. She was a shining light for so many people.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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