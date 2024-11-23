AD
National News

2 charged in death of 20-year-old Dartmouth College student Won Jang

todayNovember 23, 2024

(NEW YORK) — Two people have been charged in the death of Dartmouth College student Won Jang, 20, who was found dead by the Connecticut River on the school’s New Hampshire campus in July, according to police.

The Hanover Police Department announced misdemeanor charges for providing alcohol to persons under 21 years of age at an event Jang attended before his death.

A sorority was also charged as a corporation for facilitating an underage alcohol party, which was organized by its members, according to the Hanover Police.

Jang was found dead off the shore of the Connecticut River on the school’s campus on July 7 after drinking at a fraternity party the night before, according to police.

At the time of his death he had a blood alcohol level of 0.167.

Dartmouth College previously suspended a sorority and fraternity on campus in relation to Jang’s death.

The college said its Greek organizations have a responsibility to ensure the school remains a safe, respectful, equitable and inclusive community.

“Following the tragic loss of Won Jang during the summer, Dartmouth immediately suspended both Alpha Phi and Beta Alpha Omega, and an internal investigation was initiated. These suspensions remain in effect pending the results of Dartmouth’s internal investigation and conduct process, which is still ongoing,” Dartmouth said in a statement to ABC News Friday.

