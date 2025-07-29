2 children dead after barge strikes sailboat from youth sailing program: Officials

Carl David Goette-Luciak/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(MIAMI BEACH, Fla.) — Two children participating in a youth sailing program are dead after a barge struck their sailboat in Miami Beach Monday, officials said.

The sailboat capsized in Biscayne Bay, between Monument Island and Hibiscus Island, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

All six people on the sailboat — an adult and five children — were recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Two juveniles were pronounced dead at the hospital, the U.S. Coast Guard in Miami said. Two people remain in critical condition, while two others did not require medical treatment, it said.

A counselor and children between the ages of 8 and 12 were on the sailboat, authorities said.

The Miami Yacht Club confirmed the incident involved members of its youth sailing program.

“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts,” the Miami Yacht Club said in a statement. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully.”

The two-vessel collision, which occurred around 11 a.m. Monday prompted a large emergency response involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

As of Monday evening, the sailboat remained submerged under the barge, the Coast Guard said.

The incident remains under investigation. The FWC said its officers are assisting the Coast Guard with the investigation.

“Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy,” Capt. Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in a statement. “The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors and identify steps to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.”