AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

2 dead after shots fired at Texas birthday party

todayMarch 30, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Steve Prezant/Getty Images

(TEXAS) — A 21st birthday party turned deadly when two men in their 20s were fatally shot in San Jacinto City, Texas, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The party had about 50 people in attendance and a live band. Police said it was unclear whether the deceased were partygoers or suspects, according to a post from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on X.

Shots were fired and at least two people were struck. The two were then transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

Police initially received a report that a third person was shot dead, but they have not been able to confirm that.

The investigation is still underway and officers remain on the scene.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%