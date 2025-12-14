AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

2 found dead at Los Angeles home owned by director Rob Reiner: Sources

todayDecember 14, 2025

ABC NewsRob Reiner attends the Premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two deaths at a home that property records show belongs to director Rob Reiner in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, sources told ABC News.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit is responding to the scene, sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

