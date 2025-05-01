2 kids, 1 adult struck by car outside church in Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

ABC News

(SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C.) — Two children and one adult were struck by a driver outside a South Carolina church in what’s being investigated as an intentional act, authorities said.

The suspect is being sought after the incident outside Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, according to the Isle of Palms police.

One child and one adult were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions and the third victim was treated at the scene and released, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.