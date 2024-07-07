AD
National News

2 killed, 19 injured in Detroit block party shooting: Police

todayJuly 7, 2024

kali9/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — At least two people were killed and 19 others were injured when gunfire erupted early Sunday morning at a block party in Detroit, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at aproximately 2:25 a.m. during a block party on the city’s east side near Wish Egan Field in the Mohican Regent neighborhood, police said.

Michigan State Police confirmed on X that two fatalities occurred and 19 others were injured in the shooting.

State police officials said they are assisting the Detroit Police Department in the investigation through its joint Homicide Task Force.

No suspects were in custody Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Details of the shooting, including motive, were not immediately released by officials.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers or contact Detroit police detectives.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

