National News

2 people found dead at remote campground in Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park

todayJune 11, 2025

(ISLE ROYALE, Mich.) — Two people were found dead at Isle Royale National Park in a “remote backcountry campground” within the park, according to the National Park Service.

The Isle Royal National Park is a remote island wilderness in the middle of Lake Superior in Michigan. It is only accessible by ferry, seaplane or private watercraft, according to the NPS.

Park rangers received reports of two people found dead at the campground on Sunday afternoon, the NPS said.

Rangers then hiked 11 miles overnight to reach the campground and assess the situation. They arrived early Monday morning and confirmed two unidentified people were found dead, the NPS said.

Their cause of death remains unknown, according to the NPS.

Additional ground and aviation resources responded on Monday, the NPS said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

