National News

2 people found shot dead in home during welfare check in Los Angeles: Police

todayJuly 15, 2025

KABC

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Two people have been found shot to death in a Los Angeles home during a welfare check, police said.

Police found the victims while responding to the home in Encino on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

The victims were found in different rooms inside the home, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A broken sliding glass door could be seen at the house.

No arrests have been made, police said. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the shooting as a double homicide.

Detectives have been scouring the neighborhood for video since the bodies were found, sources said.

Next of kin is being notified and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by: ABC News

