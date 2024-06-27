2 people indicted in connection with Uvalde school shooting: Report

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas.) — Two people have been indicted in connection with the investigation into the 2022 mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, according to ABC Austin affiliate KVUE.

The indictments charge two people with injury of a child by omission, the station reported Thursday.

The identities of the two indictees have yet to be revealed, according to KVUE. The indictments are sealed until the indictees turn themselves in to police, the station reported.

The charges were first reported by the San Antonio Express News.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, in the second-worst school shooting in American history.

The Justice Department released a scathing report earlier this year after it found “critical failures” before, during and after the shooting, and major departures from established active-shooter protocols.

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell began her criminal investigation into the law enforcement failures shortly after the shooting and convened a grand jury to review evidence against hundreds of officers in January.

Mitchell initially said in May 2023 that she had been “optimistic” that the investigation would be completed by the one-year mark, but added that it was “not surprising” that it was still ongoing “given the magnitude of this investigation.”

Mitchell did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.