Buck Country Music News

20 years later, Kenny Chesney’s ‘The Road and the Radio’ makes it to vinyl

todayJune 30, 2025

Legacy Recordings

Kenny Chesney‘s The Road and the Radio is finally landing on vinyl.

Released in November 2005, nearly half of the songs on the 11-track album were hits. “Living in Fast Forward,” “Summertime” and “Beer in Mexico” all made it to #1, while “Who You’d Be Today” and “You Save Me” made it into the top five. 

Kenny’s 10th studio effort also debuted atop both the country albums chart and the all-genre Billboard 200. It’s since gone on to be certified triple Platinum.

You can preorder The Road and the Radio now, ahead of its Aug. 15 release. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

