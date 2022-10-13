AD
National News

$400K of meth found in 4 pumpkins during border crossing inspection, agents say

todayOctober 13, 2022

US Customs and Border Patrol

(NEW YORK) — Federal agents on Tuesday discovered some $400,000 worth of liquid methamphetamine hidden in 136 condoms in four pumpkins while inspecting a vehicle at the southern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency said in a news release that CBP officers at the Eagle Pass International Bridge in Texas found the 44 pounds of narcotics while searching an SUV coming in from Mexico.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” the acting port director at Eagle Pass, Elizabeth Garduno, said in a statement.

Garduno said the border agents “utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process.”

CBP said the unidentified driver and passenger were placed into the custody of the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office “for further investigation.”

So far in fiscal year 2022, CBP has seized 161,000 pounds of methamphetamine. In the previous fiscal year, the agency seized 192,000 pounds of meth.

Separately, in Arizona, CBP officials wrote on Twitter that on Wednesday they found about 2,100 fentanyl pills hidden in tamales in an ice chest.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

