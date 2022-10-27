7-year-old boy killed by stray bullet in his Chicago home

Kali9/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — A 7-year-old boy was getting ready for bed when he was fatally shot in his own home in Chicago Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The boy was in his bathroom washing his hands when, at about 8:22 p.m., a bullet went through the window and hit him in the abdomen, Chicago police Detective Chief Ron Pontecore told reporters.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries, according to police.

It’s believed no one in the boy’s home was the intended target, Pontecore said.

“It’s tragic. Any person that’s shot in this city is tragic. When it’s a young child like this, an innocent child, you know, allegedly under the safety of their own home, it’s direly tragic,” Pontecore said.

It appears the shots came from the alley behind the boy’s home, Pontecore said, adding that multiple shell casings were recovered in the alley.

Investigators are combing through video. Police asked for anyone with information or video to contact the department.

In a message to the gunman, Pontecore said: “Own up to what you did. This young child was in his own home. … Do the right thing and turn yourself in.”