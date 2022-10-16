AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

National News

8 people shot near Virginia’s James Madison University: Police

todayOctober 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(HARRISONBURG, Va.) — At least eight people were injured early Sunday near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, when gunshots were fired into a crowd gathered outside an off-campus apartment complex, police said.

The gunfire broke out in a neighborhood southwest of the university, police said.

No arrests were announced as investigators were working to identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. Five of the victims were taken to nearby Sentara RMH Medical Center and three others were treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center, authorities said.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 27. It was not immediately clear if any students from James Madison University were among those injured.

“The incident occurred at 2:20 a.m., when an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering,” Harrisonburg police said in a statement.

No suspects were at the scene when officers arrived and began administering aid to those injured, police said.

While the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, police officials said it appeared to be an isolated incident and said, “there is not believed to be any threat to the greater community at this time.”

Police said anyone with information about the shooting can call the agency’s tip line at (540) 574-5050.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

despite-‘defunding’-claims,-police-funding-has-increased-in-many-us-cities
insert_link

National News

Despite ‘defunding’ claims, police funding has increased in many US cities

(LOS ANGELES) -- In Los Angeles, the county sheriff says local residents are in danger because "defunding has consequences" -- even though his agency's budget is up more than $250 million since 2019. Sheriff Alex Villanueva is not alone in suggesting to voters that crime is up because Democrats defunded police agencies after nationwide protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Politicians, pundits and […]

todayOctober 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%