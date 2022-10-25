AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band

Dey Street Books

Brian Johnson‘s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again.

Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the road once again with the band, Johnson says, “I would love to. It’s as simple as that. I think everybody would. There’s a groundswell of people just asking. But I hate talking about the future, because, f***, we were ready two years ago, and the pandemic came, and it screwed everything up. So I’m terrified to say what could happen and what couldn’t.”

He adds, “And I hate talking for a band. If a couple of other boys [from the band] was with us, I could probably have an answer, but I cannot take the responsibility.”

In The Lives of Brian, Johnson tells his life story, which includes joining AC/DC in 1980 and recording one of the best-selling album’s of all time, Back in Black. He also discusses the hearing issues that forced him to temporarily retire from the band in 2016.

While Johnson co-wrote all of Back in Black‘s songs, in the book, he addresses long-circulating rumors alleging that some lyrics credited to him were actually penned by Brian’s predecessor in the band, the late Bon Scott.

Explaining why he decided to write about the issue, Brian tells Rolling Stone, “[E]very now and again, a fan would come up and say, ‘This guy’s saying this.’ And factually, it wasn’t true … I thought it was awful I had to explain meself and that’s why in the book, I went, once and for all, I want to put this baby to bed.”