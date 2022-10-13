AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

National News

‘Active shooting’ reported near trail in Raleigh, North Carolina: Police

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, said they are responding to an “active shooting” near a trail Thursday evening.

At least three people were transported to WakeMed Health and Hospitals’ trauma center in connection with the incident, a hospital official confirmed to ABC News. There is no word on their condition currently. The hospital official does not know if others were injured in the shooting.

The scene of the shooting is in the area of the Neuse River Greenway Trail near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor drives, police said.

“Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes,” the Raleigh Police Department tweeted.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

two-connecticut-officers-killed-in-ar-15-ambush-after-apparent-phony-911-call:-sources
insert_link

National News

Two Connecticut officers killed in AR-15 ambush after apparent phony 911 call: Sources

(BRISTOL, Conn.) -- Two police officers were shot and killed and a third was injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between two siblings Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. According to police sources, the gunman then carried out an apparent ambush on […]

todayOctober 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%