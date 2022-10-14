AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Mike FM Music News

Adam Levine to release “Ojalá,” his first Spanish-speaking song

todayOctober 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation

Adam Levine is putting his cheating scandal behind him by focusing on new music.  

Adam has been working on a new song, called “Ojalá,” that has him singing in Spanish. The track is expected to arrive next Thursday, October 20.

This isn’t a solo effort, as the Maroon 5 singer has teamed up with Marry Me star Maluma and The Rudeboyz for the upcoming track.

He teased “Ojalá” on TikTok by releasing 20 seconds of the upbeat tune. The song features a reggaeton beat as Adam sings about an ex and how much he hopes she doesn’t forget him.

This will mark Adam’s first song release since he became entangled in a cheating scandal, in which several women accused him of sending flirty messages on social media. Another woman claimed she engaged in an affair with the singer.

These allegations do not seem to have had an effect on his marriage; wife Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with their third child, was most recently seen supporting Adam at The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s Las Vegas fundraiser earlier this month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

michael-buble-releases-expanded-‘higher’-digital-edition
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Michael Bublé releases expanded ‘Higher’ digital edition

Warner Records Michael Bublé is gearing up for a busy October, with multiple TV appearances, a Dancing with the Stars performance and judging stint, and a new edition of his album Higher. The Higher Deluxe Edition is available on all digital platforms Friday. It includes three new songs: an original called "We Pray," the standard "Pennies from Heaven," and a Spanish song from the 1940s called "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás." It means "Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps" and has […]

todayOctober 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%