Mike FM Music News

Adele releases new “I Drink Wine” music video

todayOctober 26, 2022

Simon Emmett

Adele has released her highly-anticipated “I Drink Wine” music video.

The award-winning singer premiered the video for the song off her album 30 on Wednesday. The album was released in November 2021 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

In an Instagram post ahead of the “I Drink Wine” release, Adele revealed it was the first video she shot from her latest album.

She delivered a powerful performance of the emotional track at The BRIT Awards in February.

Adele also delighted fans when she released the official music video for her single “Oh My God” the month before.

Adele’s rescheduled Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency kicks off on Nov. 18 at Caesars Palace and continues through March 25, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins shares his ALS battle and the song he’s writing for his daughters

Derek White/Getty Images Back in May, founding Zac Brown Band member John Driskell Hopkins told fans he had “tough news to share”: He’d been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS. In a new CBS Mornings interview, John offers a detailed look into his daily life with ALS. He first noticed symptoms in 2019, when he realized his right hand wasn’t working as quickly as it used to. “And […]

todayOctober 26, 2022

Similar posts

