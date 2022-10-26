AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Adele tips her hat to Taylor Swift: “I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”

todayOctober 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Adele is hopping on the Midnights madness train and revealed she thinks Taylor Swift‘s a “Mastermind” at songwriting.

The powerhouse singer, ahead of the release of the long-awaited music video for “I Drink Wine,” spoke with fans during a Happy Hour With Adele event. During the fan event, she was asked point-blank what she thinks about Taylor’s new Midnights album.

Her response was shared on Twitter by user @ShivamT5088452. Although Adele has yet to listen to the ultra-hyped album, she has a very good reason for why she hasn’t pressed play. “I’ve been in rehearsals for, like, 12 hours a f****** day,” she remarked.

Adele is gearing up for her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency.

Still, Adele proved she’s a Swiftie — a name given to Taylor’s fans — by declaring, “I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation.” Adele vows she will definitely listen to the Midnights album … once she has a free moment.

Adele revealed she loved listening to evermore and folklore — the sister albums Taylor released during the pandemic. The British singer expressed, “I think she’s fun, as well, she makes a release fun!”

Speaking of Taylor’s new album, Billboard reports it’s on pace to top this week’s albums chart. Midnights surpassed 1 million sales within its first three days of release and is blowing up the streaming charts, which the outlet estimates makes it worthy of a first place finish when the chart updates at the end of the week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

motley-crue’s-mick-mars-announces-retirement-from-touring
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars announces retirement from touring

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Mötley Crüe's Mick Mars is getting off the road. In a statement provided to Variety, the 71-year-old guitarist announces that he's retiring from touring, citing his ongoing battle with the inflammatory disease ankylosing spondylitis, or AS. "Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road," the statement reads. "AS is an extremely painful and crippling […]

todayOctober 26, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%