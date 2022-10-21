AD
Entertainment News

Alec Baldwin posts photo of Halyna Hutchins on one-year anniversary of her death on the ‘Rust’ set

todayOctober 21, 2022

Alec Baldwin is honoring the memory of Halyna Hutchins

To mark the one-year anniversary of Hutchins’ death, the actor shared a photo of her operating a camera with the caption, “one year ago today….” Hutchins was a cinematographer for the film ﻿Rust ﻿that Baldwin is starring in and producing.

Hutchins, 42, was accidentally killed on the set near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on October 21, 2021, when the prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged a live round of ammunition. Director Joel Souza was also injured.

Baldwin and assistant director Dave Halls insist Baldwin did not pull the trigger and did not know the gun was loaded.  

Filming has been on hiatus since the tragedy, but is scheduled to resume in January 2023 following a settlement with Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting a criminal investigation. No charges have been filed against Baldwin. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

