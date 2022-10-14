AD
Rev Rock Report

Alice Cooper’s 2022 Christmas Pudding event to feature Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie & more

todayOctober 14, 2022

Lunabrand Design/Courtesy of Alice Cooper Solid Rock

Alice Cooper has announced full details about the 2022 edition of his star-studded annual charity fundraiser, Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding.

The event, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, is scheduled to take place on December 3 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. Joining the shock rocker on the lineup are Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, The RomanticsWally Palmar, Gin Blossoms, and comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m. local time at CelebrityTheatre.com. There will also be presale offers beginning Monday, October 17.

The event will raise money to pay for staff and resources at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, which provide free music, dance, arts and vocational training programs for people aged 12 to 20. There are two centers, located in Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona, respectively.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers,” says Alice. “We are grateful to everyone who continues to make this one of the finest shows in the Valley and promise another memorable evening of music and mayhem!”

The fundraiser will feature performances by the Solid Rock dancers, the Bucket Brigade percussion collective and the winners of the annual Proof Is in the Pudding Music and Dance Competition.

Visit AliceCooperSolidRock.com for more information.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

