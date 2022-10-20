AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Alicia Keys announces ‘﻿Santa Baby’ ﻿holiday album

todayOctober 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Alicia Keys is looking to add some merry & bright to this holiday season. 

The Grammy winner announced her first holiday album, Santa Baby, will be released November 4 exclusively on Apple Music. 

The album, which was recorded while on her sold-out European tour this summer, will feature seven reimagined holiday classics, as well as four original songs written by Keys. The first single, “December Back 2 June,” will be released Friday, October 28. 

“I love this music! It feels so good!” Keys said. “I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories. The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

To ring in the holiday season, Keys will perform live music from Santa Baby on national TV. More information on the performances to be announced soon. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

taylor-swift-explains-the-origins-of-her-easter-eggs:-“it’s-really-about…trying-to-entertain”-my-fans
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift explains the origins of her Easter eggs: “It’s really about…trying to entertain” my fans

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images For as long as Taylor Swift's been releasing albums, fans have been poring over her lyrics, artwork, social media feeds and every utterance, trying to determine if she's dropping Easter eggs and hidden messages about her life and future plans...or just trolling them. Now, Taylor explains how it all started. Longtime Swifties know that Taylor started this with her debut album: She randomly capitalized letters in the lyrics […]

todayOctober 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%