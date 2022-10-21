AD
Entertainment News

Angelina Jolie to star as opera singer Maria Callas in new biopic

todayOctober 21, 2022

Angelina Jolie is set to star in a new biopic that follows the life of American-born Greek opera singer Maria Callas.

Titled Maria, the film comes from director Pablo Larraín and screenwriter Steven Knight — the team behind last year’s Spencer, which starred Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

According to Variety, the upcoming film will tell the “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.”

“I take very seriously this responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy,” Jolie said. “I will give all I can to meet the challenge.”

Larraín expressed his excitement at getting to take on this project with Jolie.

“Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream,” Larraín told Variety. “To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

