Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde announces date of her Grand Ole Opry induction ceremony

todayOctober 21, 2022

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Ashley McBryde’s got a very important date with the Grand Ole Opry: On December 10, she’ll attend a special induction ceremony where she’ll officially become a member of the hallowed institution.

In case you missed it, Ashley got a surprise invite to join the Opry during an in-studio appearance on CBS Mornings earlier this month.

None other than Garth Brooks — a living legend and Opry member since 1990 — crashed her TV interview via video chat to extend the invitation, which left Ashley speechless and tearful. The singer’s whole team was in on the surprise — her mom was even on hand for the moment, unbeknownst to Ashley.

To celebrate her Opry induction, Ashley has booked not one but two shows for the big day. You can catch her early show at 7 p.m. ET or her late show at 9:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for both are available now.

It’s been a very busy few weeks for Ashley, who dropped her new, character-driven album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville in late September. The singer will bring Lindeville to life with a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, set for February 15 and 16.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

