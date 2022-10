AD

Story courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Audrey Rivera, of Schreiner Women’s Soccer, a junior goalkeeper from San Antonio, Texas, has been named the SCAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for games played from Monday, October 10th through Sunday, October 16th.

Rivera led the Mountaineers to back-to-back SCAC wins for the first time since 2017 last week with a pair of 1-0 shutouts in victories over Dallas and Austin College. She finished with five saves en route to posting her fifth and sixth shutout of the season, the most by Schreiner since 2017. Rivera’s efforts currently have Schreiner in fourth in the SCAC standings as they vie for a spot in the conference tournament with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Full Article