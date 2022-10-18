AD
Mike FM Music News

Ava Max emotionally addresses fans after ﻿’Diamonds & Dancefloors’ ﻿album leaks online

todayOctober 18, 2022

Atlantic Records

Ava Max angered her fans when she announced a delay in her forthcoming album, Diamonds & Dancefloors.  The album was set to arrive October 14, but the release date has since been pushed to late January.

Taking to TikTok, the singer addressed fans about why they have to wait a little longer to hear her sophomore album. She confirmed the effort was leaked online.

“I wanted to come on here personally and talk about all the leaks that have been happening [with] Diamonds & Dancefloors.  I am extremely upset about it, obviously,” Ava began. As the video went on, it became apparent just how deeply the leaks have affected her.

She continued, “I don’t want anyone thinking I am trying to avoid this or anything. I see what is happening. I, personally, haven’t seen the leaks or where they’re coming from online.”

Ava also explained she has no idea how people are coming across her unreleased album and noted, “I just know that it’s out there and — I don’t know… My team and I are trying our hardest to bring it down. We’ve all worked so hard on Diamonds & Dancefloors and I can’t wait for everyone to hear every single song on the album.”

The singer started becoming emotional, and her voice broke as she signed off by telling her fans how “grateful” she is to have them. “I just wanted you to hear it from me that it is upsetting,” she sighed before ending the recording.

Fans have flooded the comment section with words of encouragement and understanding.

Diamonds & Dancefloors﻿ — the follow-up to Ava’s debut and RIAA-certified Platinum album, Heaven & Hell — is now set to arrive January 27. Fans can presave the forthcoming effort now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

