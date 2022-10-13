AD
Mike FM Music News

Ava Max reveals complete track list, artwork for ‘Diamonds & Dancefloors’

todayOctober 13, 2022

Atlantic Records

Without warning, Ava Max dropped big news about her forthcoming album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, on Thursday.

She shared a photo of the album’s new official artwork, the track list and, finally, addressed its new release date.  “DIAMONDS & DANCEFLOORS [heart emoji] January 27th,” she announced. She said back in June the album was slated to come out on October 14. She then adjusted the release date in September, but never explained why it was pushed back several months.

Fans are able to presave the album, which is packed with 14 tracks, now. 

Songs include the previously released “Million Dollar Baby” — which has been revealed to be the first track off the album — as well as “Maybe You’re The Problem.” The album’s title track is seventh in the lineup.

It appears every song on this effort is a solo offering, as there are no listed collaborators in the track lineup.

The album’s art features a red-haired Ava standing on a massive, tilting diamond while holding onto a suspended microphone and pouring champagne from her glass. She’s dressed in a skimpy, glittery bikini top, matching leggings and opalescent platform boots.

Diamonds & Dancefloors follows Ava’s debut and RIAA-certified Platinum album, Heaven & Hell, which came out in September 2020. It features the hits “Sweet but Psycho,” “Kings & Queens” and “My Head & My Heart.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

