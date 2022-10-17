AXS TV announces “Heavy Metal Halloween” event featuring GN’R, Sabbath, Maiden docs & concert films

Credit: AXS TV

Raise your devil horns this Halloween with AXS TV’s “Heavy Metal Halloween” event.

On Saturday, October 29, the channel will be running an all-day marathon of documentaries and concert films dedicated to the biggest names in hard rock and metal, including Guns N’ Roses, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, KISS, Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper.

Among the films shown will be Sabbath’s The End of the End doc, which captures the “Iron Man” legends’ 2017 farewell concert.

You can tune into “Heavy Metal Halloween” starting at noon ET.