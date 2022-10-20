AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ could have 2022’s second-biggest opening

todayOctober 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Marvel Studios

The film doesn’t come out until November 11, but prognosticators say Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already on track to have the second-biggest opening of the year.

According to data from the National Research Group (NRG), the sequel could see a $175 million opening weekend, putting it slightly behind 2022’s biggest debut, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That film earned more than $184 million, on its way to a more than $955 million global take.

The Black Panther sequel has big shoes to fill, both thematically and financially: The sequel will be the first Panther film without lead Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020, and 2018’s original earned more than $242 million on its four-day opening weekend, going on to become a $1.34-billion grossing phenomenon.

The biggest opening film of all time is 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which earned more than $347 million in its first days in theaters. In 2021, the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures collab Spider-Man: No Way Home earned the second-biggest debut slot with a global take of more than $260 million.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

here’s-a-sneak-peek-into-michael-buble-night-on-﻿’dancing-with-the-stars’
insert_link 1

Mike FM Music News

Here’s a sneak peek into Michael Bublé night on ﻿’Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Eric McCandless Michael Bublé won't just perform and guest judge on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night -- he's also the night's guest of honor as all competitors will be dancing to his music. Here's a sneak peek into next week's show. The night will open with the DWTS pro dancers putting on a dazzling performance as Michael performs his hit song "Sway." Derek Hough and his fiancé Hayley Erbert will also put on their dancing shoes to electrify the ballroom with […]

todayOctober 20, 2022 1

Similar posts

AD
0%