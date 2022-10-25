AD
Buck Country Music News

Blake Shelton gets “pumped up” on beef jerky before ﻿’The Voice’ ﻿taping

todayOctober 25, 2022

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton has a secret weapon to get energized for The Voice. 

While driving to the set in Los Angeles, Blake’s wife — and fellow Voice coach — Gwen Stefani reveals they often carpool to work. But Blake has his eyes on something other than the road. 

“I’m so excited, I get to go to work with Blake, we’re carpooling together,” Gwen says, panning the camera over to her husband, who’s munching on a piece of beef jerky while in the driver’s seat. 

“Having a little jerky. This is how I get pumped up, have a little protein, headed into the Battles,” the country singer remarks as he steers the wheel and bites off a piece of the jerky.  

“Finally letting y’all in on how I get pumped up for show days… it’s alllllllll in the jerky! Now let’s do this thing!” he adds on Twitter

The Voice is currently in the Battle Rounds of season 22, with Jimmie Allen serving as the advisor for Blake’s team.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

