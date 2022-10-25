AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bono says U2’s next album will be “a noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”

todayOctober 25, 2022

Background
share close
AD

As Bono prepares to release his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the U2 frontman has revealed his famous band has two new albums in the works.

In an interview with The New York Times, Bono reported that U2 has amassed “about 20” new songs and notes the band “almost finished this album called Songs of Ascent, which we’re not putting out. We’re going to put out a rock ‘n’ roll album.”

The singer also played the interviewer a pair of tracks from Songs of Ascent, titled “The Bard’s Last Breath” and “Smile.”

He described the latter tune as “a very cool, Beatle-y thing,” adding, “It’s a ridiculous pop sort of Rubber Soul, isn’t it?”

Bono said U2 will eventually release Songs of Ascent, but first up will be a “noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album.”

He further explained, “In among that unreasonableness, it is likely that I will put the part of me, the anger that hasn’t been managed, to good use. While I am, with this book, trying to make peace with myself and my maker, I have no intentions of making peace with the world. That’s not on the agenda.”

Later in the interview, the singer maintained that U2 rediscovered its knack for songwriting with 2014’s Songs of Innocence and 2017’s Songs of Experience.

He added, “Now we need to put the firepower of rock ‘n’ roll back. I don’t know who is going to make our [expletive]-off rock ‘n’ roll album. You almost want an AC/DC, you want [hit-making producer] Mutt Lange. The approach. The discipline. The songwriting discipline. That’s what we want.”

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story will be released on November 1.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

meet-elegant-weapons:-new-band-features-members-of-judas-priest,-pantera-&-rainbow
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Meet Elegant Weapons: New band features members of Judas Priest, Pantera & Rainbow

Mariano Regidor/Redferns Say hello to Elegant Weapons, a new band featuring members of Judas Priest, Pantera and Rainbow. The group consists of Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and drummer Scott Travis, Pantera bassist Rex Brown and Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero. In a statement, Faulkner describes the sound of Elegant Weapons as "a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society." We'll find out exactly what that sounds […]

todayOctober 25, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%