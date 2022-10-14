AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen drops cover of The Commodores’ “Nightshift” from new album ‘Only the Strong Survive’

todayOctober 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Columbia Records

We’ve got another taste of Bruce Springsteen‘s upcoming album of soul covers, Only the Strong Survive, which is due out November 11.

The Boss has released his take on The Commodores‘ “Nightshift,” a 1985 hit on which the group paid tribute to late soul music legends Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson.  The track inspired Bruce, his producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret to dub themselves “The Nightshift” while working on the album. A video of Bruce performing the song in studio with string and horn sections, a small crowd in front, and dancers in the background, is also available now.

“Nightshift” follows the previously released track “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” originally recorded by Frank Wilson in 1965.

As previously reported, Only the Strong Survive features Sam Moore of Sam & Dave on backing vocals, along with E Street Band touring member Soozie Tyrell and others.  The covers range from songs by The TemptationsThe Four Tops, The Walker Brothers, Jerry Butler and more.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Only the Strong Survive”

“Soul Days” — featuring Sam Moore

“Nightshift”

“Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)”

“The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore”

“Turn Back the Hands of Time”

“When She Was My Girl”

“Hey, Western Union Man”

“I Wish It Would Rain”

“Don’t Play That Song”

“Any Other Way”

“I Forgot to Be Your Lover” — featuring Sam Moore

“7 Rooms of Gloom”

“What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”

“Someday We’ll Be Together”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

widow-and-mother-of-late-mlb-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-speak-out-against-fentanyl
insert_link

Sports News

Widow and mother of late MLB pitcher Tyler Skaggs speak out against fentanyl

(NEW YORK) -- For the first time on camera, the widow of Tyler Skaggs and his mother are sharing their story of loss after the 2019 death of the Los Angeles Angels pitcher. Skaggs was just 27 years old when he was found dead in his hotel room after taking fentanyl-laced oxycodone on the road with his team. Nearly three years after Tyler Skaggs' death, his wife, Carli Skaggs, and […]

todayOctober 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%