CAA cuts ties with Ye amid anti-Semitic comments, documentary scrapped by MRC

todayOctober 24, 2022

Creative Arts Agency, one of the biggest talent agencies in Hollywood, has cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, ABC News confirmed Monday. 

The decision follows the anti-Semitic comments Ye posted to social media and reiterated in various media appearances thereafter. 

CAA is the latest organization to end their relationship with Ye. Major partnerships with Balenciaga and Gap have ended, with his Adidas collaboration “under review,” according to a statement listed in multiple reports.

Also revealed Monday is news that film and TV studio MRC won’t release a completed documentary about the rapper. According to The Hollywood ReporterMRC was in the distribution phase before deciding to shelve the project. 

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, as well as COO Scott Tenley, wrote in a letter, per THR. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

In LA Sunday, a white supremacist group showed support for Ye by hanging a banner on the 405 freeway that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you Know.”

Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, later tweeted in support of the Jewish community saying, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Earlier this month, Ye sparked widespread backlash after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during a Yeezy fashion show in Paris and tweeting, “I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people.” In an interview with Piers Morgan, the rapper apologized to those he hurt but said he’s “absolutely not” regretful about making the statement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

