AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Call Me Kat’ pays tribute to late castmember Leslie Jordan

todayOctober 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
FOX/Lisa Rose

Thursday’s episode of Call Me Kat included a tribute to late castmember Leslie Jordan, who died

died Monday in a car crash in Hollywood on Monday. He was 67 years old.

A 30-second video featured a montage of clips of the Emmy-winning actor from various appearances in Fox series over the years, including Call Me Kat, The Cool Kids, Fantasy Island, Lego Masters and The Masked Singer. The memorial concluded with a title card that read, “Forever a part of the Fox family.”

On Call Me Kat, Jordan played Phil, the gay head baker at a café run by the show’s titular character, played by Mayim Bialik. Jordan completed work on nine episodes of the show’s third season, which is currently airing.

Fox has paused production on the series in the wake of Jordan’s death. Bialik posted a statement on Instagram on behalf of the cast and producers of the show, writing, “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family.”

“Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious,” the post continued. “We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh.”

Jordan’s other screen credits included Will & Grace, American Horror Story and The Help. He also gained social media attention from his silly Instagram videos during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘snl’-alum-chris-redd-assaulted-outside-nyc-comedy-club
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘SNL’ alum Chris Redd assaulted outside NYC comedy club

Jesse Grant/Peacock Comedian Chris Redd was punched in the face in front of a New York City comedy club, where he was scheduled to perform Wednesday night. WABC-TV, citing a a preliminary police investigation, reports that Redd was getting out of his car just before 9:40 p.m. when a man who apparently looked like a security guard charged him and punched him in the face. The 37-year-old Saturday Night Live […]

todayOctober 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%