Carlos Santana relaunching women’s footwear brand next month

Carlos Santana has revealed plans to relaunch his Carlos by Carlos Santana line of women’s footwear in November.

To reintroduce the brand, the guitar legend has teamed up with veteran shoe executives, Gary Rich and Rick Gelber — who both previously worked with Santana on his footwear line — for a new partnership under the company name Jubilation LLC.

The line will offer feature a lifestyle collection including casual shoes, dress shoes, boots and fashion sneakers that feature leather from Brazil and Italy. The footwear will sell for a retail price ranging between $100 and $250.

Sales of the footwear will benefit The Milagro Foundation, which was established by Santana and his family to provide financial assistance to various community-based charities concerned with the well-being of underprivileged children.

The line will be available to purchase exclusively at CarlosShoes.com.

“It is an honor to partner with Gary and Rick to bring radiance, elegance, and style back to the forefront of the brand, while at the same time making a difference in the lives of children through the Milagro Foundation,” says Carlos. “We know that these shoes will inspire and compliment the confidence and light within every woman wearing them.”

Adds Rich, “From our first meeting back in 2000, we connected with Carlos and created instant synergy and great energy. It’s fitting today that the three of us join forces again to form this partnership and relaunch the brand back into the marketplace.”

Santana also notes, “It is a blessing to be a blessing. Women who wear our shoes are self-aware, self-confident, and know how to embrace their individuality and have fun. We invite you all to dance through life with us.”